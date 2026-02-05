Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy sail into wedding celebrations with ‘magical’ Dubai yacht bash

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actor Allu Sirish and his fiancee Nayanika Reddy have officially kicked off their wedding celebrations with an intimate pre-wedding yacht party in Dubai.

The bash was attended by close friends and family, including Sirish’s brother, superstar Allu Arjun, and his wife Sneha Reddy, who joined the couple for a celebration filled with laughter, music and heartfelt moments against the stunning Dubai skyline.

Sirish shared: “Kicking off our wedding celebrations like this felt absolutely magical. My friends flew in from the US, Mumbai, Bengaluru to be part of it making this an incredible opportunity for them to also meet and hang with my friends from Hyderabad.”

He added: “Being there with Nayanika and our closest family and friends... just laughing, dancing and enjoying every moment, is a memory we are going to cherish forever. It was the perfect start to this exciting new chapter in our lives and we couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful celebration together.”

The party brought together the couple’s inner circle for a relaxed yet enjoyable evening. The pre-wedding bash marks the beginning of a series of celebrations leading up to the couple’s big day on March 6.

It was in December when Sirish announced his wedding date. He had shared that he would be tying the knot with Nayanika on March 6, the same day his brother Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy.

Sirish made the announcement via a viral reel featuring him alongside his nieces and nephews.

Speaking about the coincidence, Allu Sirish said, “When our wedding dates were being arrived at as per charts and kundalis, we were given two favorable dates - 25 Feb end and March 6.”

“Our next thought was to pick the date that matched our venue’s availability. And that just happened to be, well, March 6.”

The actor said it was only then that they even realized this “very happy coincidence - of sharing our wedding date with Bunny and Sneha’s.”

“His date has been such a deeply meaningful date for all of us and knowing that I’m marrying Nayanika that same day feels like a blessing…feels like destiny! Watching the life my brother and Sneha have built together - the love, respect and shared growth - has been really inspiring for me.”

The actor added: “As Nayanika and I step into this new chapter, my hope is to create a journey that’s rich in experiences, understanding, love and above all, mutual respect."

--IANS

dc/