Allu Sirish kickstarts pre-wedding ceremony, new mommy Upasana Konidela marks presence

Mumbai Feb 13 (IANS) Actor Allu Sirish’s wedding festivities have officially kickstarted, with the celebrations beginning on a traditional and vibrant note at the Allu residence.

Taking to his social media account, the actor who is all set to become a groom, shared glimpses from the intimate ceremony and wrote, “Wedding festivities have officially begun with our pasupu function…”

Surprisingly, new mommy Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wife of actor Ram Charan, who recently delivered twins, was also spotted attending the event, looking radiant in a traditional outfit.

The video montage shared by Allu Sirish captures the auspicious ‘Pasupu’ function, a customary pre-wedding ritual in Telugu households. The decor looks and is dominated by bright yellow marigolds and white floral garlands. Floral hangings can be seen adorning the entrance, and a beautifully decorated backdrop with intricate flower arrangements is seen setting the tone for the ceremony.

In the latter part of the video, women of the family are seen performing rituals in front of a deity idol placed on an ornately decorated pedestal.

Allu Sirish in the video, is seen smiling warmly alongside the elders of the family, dressed in a simple traditional outfit.

Talking about other pre-wedding events, a few days ago, Allu Sirish and his fiancee Nayanika Reddy had officially kicked off their wedding celebrations with an intimate pre-wedding yacht party in Dubai.

The bash was attended by close friends and family, including Sirish’s brother, superstar Allu Arjun, and his wife Sneha Reddy, who joined the couple for a celebration filled with laughter, music and heartfelt moments against the stunning Dubai skyline.

Sirish had taken to his social media account and wrote, “Kicking off our wedding celebrations like this felt absolutely magical. My friends flew in from the US, Mumbai, Bengaluru to be part of it making this an incredible opportunity for them to also meet and hang with my friends from Hyderabad.”

He added: “Being there with Nayanika and our closest family and friends... just laughing, dancing and enjoying every moment, is a memory we are going to cherish forever. It was the perfect start to this exciting new chapter in our lives and we couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful celebration together.”

It was in December when Sirish had announced his wedding date. He had shared that he would be tying the knot with Nayanika on March 6, the same day his brother Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy.

Sirish had made the announcement via a viral reel featuring him alongside his nieces and nephews.

