Allu Arjun says he ‘missed being’ at brother Allu Sirish’s ‘Pasupu’ ceremony, feels the FOMO

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) South star Allu Arjun, on Friday, shared a video from his brother Allu Sirish’s ‘pasupu’ ceremony, further expressing how much he missed it as he couldn’t attend it due to his packed shooting schedule.

Allu Arjun who is widely regarded as one of India’s biggest pan-India superstarsz seems to have experienced major FOMO (fear of missing out) as his brother Allu Sirish geared up for his pre-wedding celebrations.

Taking to his social media, Allu Arjun shared a heartwarming video from Allu Sirish’s Pasupu ceremony, capturing beautiful moments of family members and close friends coming together to celebrate the occasion. Along with the video, he expressed how much he missed being present at the special event.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “I missed being there.”

The pre-wedding festivities officially begun on Thursday, with the Pasupu or Haldi ceremony which took place recently. Unfortunately, Allu Arjun could not attend the ceremony due to his prior work commitments.

On Friday, Allu Sirish, the groom to-be took to his social media account to give a glimpse into the beautiful Pasupu ceremony. New mommy and Ram Charan’s wife Upasana who recently gave birth to Twinkle babies, was seen marking her presence at the occasion.

Talking about Allu Arjun’s upcoming blockbuster slate, the superstar is set to collaborate on an ambitious project with acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj for AA23. The film is backed by the prestigious banner Mythri Movie Makers and will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, further elevating expectations around the project.

Apart from this, Allu Arjun has another big project with celebrated filmmaker Atlee. Tentatively titled AA22xA6, the high-octane action thriller will also star Deepika Padukone.

–IANS

rd/