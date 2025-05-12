May 12, 2025 9:06 PM हिंदी

Allu Arjun enjoys 'Romeo S3' trailer with Thakur Anoop Singh

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Allu Arjun is all praises for the trailer of Thakur Anoop Singh and Palak starrer, "Romeo S3".

AA recently met Thakur and watched the trailer with him, praising his powerful performance and wishing him and the entire team all the best for "Romeo S3".

In response to Allu Arjun's gesture, Thakur expressed his gratitude, saying, "Receiving such heartfelt support from Allu Arjun sir means the world to me. His personal appreciation after watching the trailer of 'Romeo S3' has been incredibly motivating. This film is very special to me as it marks my debut as a protagonist in Bollywood. I hope audiences will feel the same passion and intensity that we've poured into it."

Expressing his delight on meeting the 'Pushpa' actor, Thakur shared, "Meeting Allu Arjun sir again after eight years, since we worked together in 'Na Peru Surya', was truly special. He welcomed me with a warm hug and jokingly said, ‘What happened to your muscles? You’ve become so lean!’ I smiled and told him, ‘Sir, I’ve been prepping for my Bollywood debut.’ The moment I mentioned Tinu Verma sir, he said, ‘If Tinu is involved, it’s definitely going to be great.'"

"He gave me his blessings and said, ‘Anup, it’s looking rocking. All the best. God bless.’ We even recreated an old photo from 2017 outside our vanity vans — he remembered it instantly. That brief interaction meant the world to me. He’s always been so positive and supportive. Receiving such heartfelt encouragement from him after watching the 'Romeo S3' trailer has been incredibly motivating. This film is very close to my heart, and I truly hope the audience feels the intensity we’ve put into it."

Thakur further dropped a glimpse of his meet with Allu Arjun on social media.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and produced by Dhaval Gada and Wild River Pictures, "Romeo S3" will hit cinemas nationwide on May 16.

