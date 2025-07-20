July 20, 2025 7:39 PM हिंदी

Police brutality in MP: Tribal youths file complaint, Bhim Army holds protest

Police brutality in MP: Tribal youths file complaint, Bhim Army holds protest

Chhatarpur, July 20 (IANS) A disturbing case of alleged custodial torture has emerged from the Naugaon police station in Chhatarpur district, where four tribal youths claim they were brutally assaulted over suspicion of theft.

The victims, all residents of Kanjadpur Dharampura, allege that they were stripped, beaten over four days, and subjected to chilli powder abuse in custody.

According to the youths, the incident began on the evening of July 15, when they were returning from a house inauguration on Naugaon Disleri Road. They claim they were urinating roadside when a police response vehicle – often known as a Dial-100 vehicle - intercepted them, leading to their detention without explanation.

One of the five detainees was later released due to physical disability, while the remaining four were allegedly hanged upside down, beaten with belts and fists, and tortured by chilli powder abuse.

They made the complaint that they were tortured for four days in a bid to extract confessions related to transformer oil theft.

In a dramatic turn, the victims, accompanied by Bhim Army activists, reached the Superintendent of Police (SP) office on Saturday around 4 PM, shouting slogans and demanding swift action. They staged a sit-in protest that continued till 2 AM, pressing for accountability and medical examination for the assaulted individuals.

Following the protest, three victims were taken to the district hospital.

Minister for Tourism Dilip Ahirwar told IANS that a thorough investigation into the incident has been initiated and the government would take appropriate action against the guilty.

SP Agam Jain has ordered an official investigation into the allegations.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Amit Meshram said, “A complaint has been submitted by the relatives of the suspects. I’ve been directed to investigate and have assured all parties that the report will be submitted by tomorrow at noon. Strict and impartial action will be taken if anyone is found guilty.”

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) also met the victims and heard their grievances in person, signalling the seriousness with which the administration is approaching the matter.

The allegations have ignited public outrage and rekindled concerns about custodial violence, especially against marginalised communities.

As the district awaits the inquiry’s outcome, rights groups have called for transparency and accountability, demanding protection for the complainants and swift justice.

--IANS

sktr/dan

LATEST NEWS

England defender Jess Carter takes social media break after receiving racial abuse ahead of their final of the Women’s European Championship 2025

Women’s Euro: England defender Jess Carter takes social media break after receiving racial abuse

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal have their unique style of 'falling in love'

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal have their unique style of 'falling in love'

Delivers blockbuster music but Mohit Suri doesn’t have knowledge about ‘sur, taal’

Delivers blockbuster music but Mohit Suri doesn’t have knowledge about ‘sur, taal’

China's Shi Yuqi and South Korea's An Se-young win singles titles at badminton Japan Open in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo credit:

China's Shi Yuqi, Korea's An Se-young win titles at badminton Japan Open

ICC awards England hosting rights for WTC Final till 2031 at Annual Conference

ICC awards England hosting rights for WTC Final till 2031 at Annual Conference

Alexander Bublik claims sixth singles title with win over Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the final of the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, on Sunday. Photo credit: ATP Tour,

ATP Tour: Bublik claims sixth singles title with win over Cerundolo in Gstaad

Denise Richards’ estranged husband accuses of her having an affair

Denise Richards’ estranged husband accuses of her having an affair

India developing indigenous multi-stage Malaria vaccine 'AdFalciVax'

India developing indigenous multi-stage Malaria vaccine 'AdFalciVax'

Family and coach are proud as Anshul Kamboj is called up to join Test squad as cover in England ahead of the fourth Test at Manchester. Photo credit: IANS

Family and coach proud as Anshul Kamboj called up to join Test squad as cover

Jitendra Kumar reflects on his dual identity as Jeetu Bhaiya and Sachiv Ji

Jitendra Kumar reflects on his dual identity as Jeetu Bhaiya and Sachiv Ji