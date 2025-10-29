October 29, 2025 3:48 PM हिंदी

All-round NZ take unassailable 2-0 lead in ODI series against England

Hamilton, Oct 29 (IANS) New Zealand defeated England by five wickets in the second ODI to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After losing a rain-affected T20I series at home against the English, the Black Caps dominated across all departments in the first and second ODIs, winning the series with a match to spare.

Earlier, England were bowled out for just 175 runs in 36 overs, as Blair Tickner impressed on his return to international cricket. The bowler took a four-wicket haul, recording figures of 4/38 in his eight overs as the visitors suffered a severe batting collapse.

England faced major setbacks in the powerplay, with Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith being dismissed by Jacob Duffy and Zakary Foulkes in the third and sixth overs, respectively. The Kiwi bowlers worked together effectively, taking wickets at regular intervals, which meant the visitors never managed to build momentum with the bat.

Jamie Overton was the top scorer for England with a 23-ball 42, followed by captain Harry Brook, who scored a run-a-ball 34. No other batter managed a significant score, resulting in England being bowled out for a meagre total.

Chasing the 176-run target, the hosts also faced a setback in the powerplay as opener Will Young was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the first over, courtesy of a superb delivery by Jofra Archer. However, the Kiwi batters maintained their composure, with Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson building a solid partnership.

Even after Williamson's dismissal, Ravindra combined with Daryl Mitchell to stitch a 63-run stand for the third wicket. Subsequently, a 59-run sixth-wicket partnership between captain Daryl and Mitchell Santner enabled the home side to comfortably complete the run chase.

With the target low and plenty of overs remaining, New Zealand secured an easy victory in the game and the series.

Santner and his team now aim to win the final ODI and complete a whitewash over Harry Brook's side.

-- IANS

vi/bc

