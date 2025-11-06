November 06, 2025 2:55 PM हिंदी

Alisha Panwar shares how ‘Shagun Mein Dhoka’ made her explore pain of betrayal and broken trust

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Alisha Panwar has opened up about her experience working on “Shagun Mein Dhoka,” revealing how the show allowed her to delve into the emotional complexities of love, betrayal, and broken trust.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actress shared that portraying such intense emotions on screen was both challenging and moving, as the story highlights the fragility of relationships and the deep pain that comes with losing faith in someone you love. Reflecting on the emotional depth of her role, Alisha stated, “In this series, I got to wear a beautiful wedding saree, which I absolutely loved — though the makeup sessions did take a while. I had always imagined how my bridal look would turn out, and I was thrilled with the final result.”

She also added, “I genuinely felt emotional while shooting these scenes. Marriage is such a pure and heartfelt bond built on love and trust. Seeing that trust break on-screen felt genuinely heartbreaking. It’s never right to cheat someone who gives you their heart — I truly hope no one faces that kind of betrayal in real life.”

“Shagun Mein Dhoka” is part of Hungama OTT’s upcoming show, “Dirty Scams.” The series features standalone stories of sharp and fearless women who execute bold cons, each laced with style, emotion, and surprising twists. In the episode “Shagun Mein Dhoka,” Alisha Panwar takes on the role of Maya — a captivating yet cunning bride whose tale of love and deception keeps the audience engaged from start to finish.

The anthology series “Dirty Scams” premieres on Hungama OTT. The first two episodes, “Ishq Parlour” and “Aashram,” began streaming on October 30, setting the tone for the intriguing tales that follow. The next set of stories, “Shagun Mein Dhoka” and “Deemak,” premiered on November 6. The final installment, “Right Swipe,” is scheduled to stream on November 13, bringing the series to a gripping conclusion.

