Alia Bhatt reveals why she ‘will not be speaking again until Tuesday’

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who hosted her first award show, quipped that she would not be speaking again until Tuesday, after hours of non-stop chatter on stage.

Alia on Monday morning took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her debut as a host. It also featured her posing with comedian Zakir Khan and actor-comic Sunil Grover, who joined her on stage as her co-hosts. She credited them for making the experience “hilarious and fabulous.”

The actress, who is married to star Ranbir Kapoor, called it the event a memorable night celebrating “the magic on screen and the magicians off screen.”

“Ladies and gentleman boys and girls last night was spent celebrating the magic ON screen and the magicians OFF screen My first as a host and I couldn’t have asked for better-more hilarious & fabulous co-hosts @whosunilgrover @zakirkhan_208.”

She added: “This is me, Alia Bhatt, signing off. Hosting = talking for 4 hours straight. I will not be speaking again until Tuesday. Happy Monday.”

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in “Alpha”, which also stars Sharvari. The film is set to release on July 10.

It was on March 9, when the official Instagram handle of Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared a teaser poster with glimpse of Alia’s bruised look.

In sleek, dark and mysterious design dominated by black and metallic gold tones, the poster has “A” written in Greek letter. Below the title, the names of actors Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are written. At the bottom of the poster, the theatrical release date “10.07.26 – Only in Cinemas” is prominently displayed.

Alpha marks Alia’s first film with Yash Raj Films. It is also the first female-led out and out action film of India. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, who had previously directed YRF’s global hit series The Railway Men. The film has been produced by Aditya Chopra.

--IANS

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