March 19, 2026 7:25 PM हिंदी

Alia Bhatt reveals she will be launching outsiders, KJo says ‘I’m so proud’

Alia Bhatt reveals she will be launching outsiders, KJo says ‘I’m so proud’

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Alpha’, has shared that she is launching outsiders with her upcoming production.

The actress attended the launch of her upcoming production ‘Don’t Be Shy’ on Thursday, where she took to the stage and had a fun exchange with her mentor Karan Johar.

The show was unveiled as a part of the Prime Video Play slate event. During the event, KJo told Alia, “You've truly mastered the art of being a season producer already, Alia because your answers seem beautifully independent of my questions for some reason”.

Responding to the same, Alia said, “Yes Karan because there is a way to launch actors”.

KJo then quipped, “And clearly I wouldn’t know that, would I? I've never done something like that”, referencing how he launched Alia through his production ‘Student of the Year’.

The actress then said, “Well, what can I say? We've learnt from the best. And the best have always taught us that there is a timing for everything”.

KJo then said, “I have a very important question to ask you. It's crucial and critical and it's not on a script. Are they outsiders?”.

The actress then said, “Yes”.

KJo told her, “I'm so proud of you”.

Talking about ‘Don’t Be Shy’, the film follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn, and things begin to spiral out of her control.

The film is jointly produced by Eternal Sunshine Production and Chalkboard Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in ‘Alpha’ along with Sharvari, marking the first female led action film in the YRF spy-universe.

--IANS

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