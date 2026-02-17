Alia Bhatt joins the list of BAFTA presenters alongside Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) After proving her mettle in Bollywood, actress Alia Bhatt is also constantly making a mark for herself on the international platform.

Adding another feather to her cap, Alia has joined the list of the BAFTA presenters for 2026 alongside some prominent personalities such as Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson, and Sadie Sink.

The British Academy recently released its star-studded list of presenters for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, slated to take place on February 22.

The list includes some heavyweights like Aimee Lou Wood, Bryan Cranston, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Olivia Cooke, and Patrick Dempsey.

Aaron Pierre, Alicia Vikander, Erin Doherty, Hannah Waddingham, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Noah Jupe, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Stormzy and Warwick Davis will also be presenting the award this year.

Many celebs who have been nominated for the award will be playing a dual role as presenters. They are- Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Hudson, Miles Caton, Emily Watson, and Stellan Skarsgard.

Refreshing your memory, before Alia, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a presenter at BAFTA back in 2021. Additionally, Deepika Padukone also got the opportunity to present the prestigious award in 2024.

Before BAFTA, Alia made quite a splash with her praiseworthy looks at Cannes and the MET Gala.

Talking about Alia's movie commitments, she is presently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s "Love And War", where she will be seen sharing the screen space with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and 'Raazi' co-star Vicky Kaushal.

During a recent Instagram live, Ranbir shared that the project, which was expected to be out this year, might be delayed.

Over and above this, Alia will also be joining the YRF’s spy universe with "Alpha".

Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol will also play prominent roles in the drama, which is being made under the direction of Shiv Rawail.

