Alia Bhatt celebrates the birthday of her ‘mama birdie’, Soni Razdan

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in ‘Jigra’, is celebrating the birthday of her mother, Soni Razdan.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared two pictures featuring her and her actress mother. While the first picture shows the senior actress hugging her daughter, the second picture shows the mother-daughter duo sharing a hearty laugh at a dinner.

Alia wrote in the caption, “Happy bday mama birdie. You are our whole universe and you light it up every… single… day”.

Soni Razdan is a British-born Indian actress and filmmaker known for her versatile performances across film, television, and theatre. She was born in Birmingham to a British-German mother and a Kashmiri Pandit father, she moved to India early in life and studied at the prestigious Elphinstone College, Mumbai.

She began her career on stage before gaining attention in television serials like ‘Buniyaad’ and ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’. She transitioned to cinema with impactful roles in ‘36 Chowringhee Lane’, ‘Mandi’, ‘Saaransh’, and ‘Khamosh’. She is known for her understated elegance and emotional depth, she balanced art-house and mainstream cinema with ease.

In recent years, she has appeared in films like ‘Raazi’ and ‘Yours Truly’, and web series such as ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’. She is married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and continues to command quiet respect in Indian cinema.

She was recently seen in the streaming film ‘Songs of Paradise’ in which she essayed the role of legendary Kashmiri singer Raj Begum.

The actress had spoke with IANS during the promotions of 'Songs of Paradise', and joked that her fondest memory of working on her iconic film 'Party' was the pack-up since it involved a tough shooting schedule where the actors were confined to a single location throughout the shoot.

She earlier told IANS, "When you're working on a film and you're shooting it all night, every night, your fondest memories are packing up and going to sleep (laughs). But, of course, I'm joking. I loved the whole experience”.

“It was so innovative for that time where the way we shot the movie, and going from one room to the other. It looks lovely on screen (sic)", she added.

