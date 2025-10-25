October 25, 2025 5:20 PM हिंदी

Alia Bhatt celebrates the birthday of her ‘mama birdie’, Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt celebrates the birthday of her ‘mama birdie’, Soni Razdan

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in ‘Jigra’, is celebrating the birthday of her mother, Soni Razdan.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared two pictures featuring her and her actress mother. While the first picture shows the senior actress hugging her daughter, the second picture shows the mother-daughter duo sharing a hearty laugh at a dinner.

Alia wrote in the caption, “Happy bday mama birdie. You are our whole universe and you light it up every… single… day”.

Soni Razdan is a British-born Indian actress and filmmaker known for her versatile performances across film, television, and theatre. She was born in Birmingham to a British-German mother and a Kashmiri Pandit father, she moved to India early in life and studied at the prestigious Elphinstone College, Mumbai.

She began her career on stage before gaining attention in television serials like ‘Buniyaad’ and ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’. She transitioned to cinema with impactful roles in ‘36 Chowringhee Lane’, ‘Mandi’, ‘Saaransh’, and ‘Khamosh’. She is known for her understated elegance and emotional depth, she balanced art-house and mainstream cinema with ease.

In recent years, she has appeared in films like ‘Raazi’ and ‘Yours Truly’, and web series such as ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’. She is married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and continues to command quiet respect in Indian cinema.

She was recently seen in the streaming film ‘Songs of Paradise’ in which she essayed the role of legendary Kashmiri singer Raj Begum.

The actress had spoke with IANS during the promotions of 'Songs of Paradise', and joked that her fondest memory of working on her iconic film 'Party' was the pack-up since it involved a tough shooting schedule where the actors were confined to a single location throughout the shoot.

She earlier told IANS, "When you're working on a film and you're shooting it all night, every night, your fondest memories are packing up and going to sleep (laughs). But, of course, I'm joking. I loved the whole experience”.

“It was so innovative for that time where the way we shot the movie, and going from one room to the other. It looks lovely on screen (sic)", she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Shubman Gill hails ‘near-perfect’ win for India after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shine in the third and final ODI of the series in Sydney on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS Photo

3rd ODI: Gill hails ‘near-perfect’ win for India after Rohit and Kohli shine in Sydney

Alia Bhatt celebrates the birthday of her ‘mama birdie’, Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt celebrates the birthday of her ‘mama birdie’, Soni Razdan

As Trump embarks on Asia tour, world awaits outcome from Xi talks, and if he indeed will meet Kim again

As Trump embarks on Asia tour, world awaits outcome from Xi talks, and if he indeed will meet Kim again

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' maker JD Majethia mourns the loss of Satish Shah: 'My heart breaks'

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' maker JD Majethia mourns the loss of Satish Shah: 'My heart breaks'

Seshasayee Paper Q2 net profit falls 21 pc to Rs 22.4 Crore

Seshasayee Paper Q2 net profit falls 21 pc to Rs 22.4 crore

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma reflect on 168-run partnership in vintage batsmanship after consolation win in the third and final ODI in Sydney on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd ODI: Kohli, Rohit reflect on 168-run partnership in vintage batsmanship after consolation win

Gauahar Khan hits the gym to shed pregnancy weight, saying, “Be your own champion.”

Gauahar Khan hits the gym to shed pregnancy weight, saying, “Be your own champion.”

CJI Gavai meets Bhutan King, reaffirms commitment to strengthening India–Bhutan relations

CJI Gavai meets Bhutan King, reaffirms commitment to strengthening India–Bhutan relations

‘Such arrangements for the first time’: Passengers on special trains on Chhath Puja

‘Such arrangements for the first time’: Passengers on special trains on Chhath Puja

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli turn back the clock as India claim consolation nine-wicket win over Australia in third and final ODI of the bilateral series at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS Photo

3rd ODI: Rohit, Virat turn back the clock as India gets consolation nine-wicket win over Australia (ld)