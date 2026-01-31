Alia Bhatt captures all the chaos behind achieving her latest high-glam avatar

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt treated her Insta Fam with a fun insight into all the chaos that went behind creating the high-glam look for one of her latest photoshoots.

Admitting that she has no idea what type of look they will be going for today, Alia asked her team, "What are we doing today?"

Replying to her, one of the members shared, "We are in a movie star zone today".

To this, Alia hilariously asked, "Am I a movie star or a character?"

She got the answer "both".

Alia was informed that they would be keeping things simple and doing an enhanced version of how she arrived for the shoot.

Adding in some masti, Alia proclaimed that she wishes to look like the mannequin being flaunted by a team member.

Towards the end of the clip, Alia also went on to give us a peek into her mesmerizing final look in short hair, created for the shoot.

"there was no shortage of chaos (sic)", the 'Dear Zindagi' actress said.

In another professional update, Alia and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, will be backing the coming-of-age romantic comedy “Don’t Be Shy” under their home banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, in association with Prime Video.

Shedding light on the project, Alia shared through a statement, "At Eternal Sunshine, we’ve always wanted to back stories that feel honest and voices that feel their own".

“This film immediately spoke to us because of its sincerity and coming-of-age lens and Sreeti’s passion and energy naturally fed into the spirit of the story. It’s an incredibly special project for me and for Eternal Sunshine. And with Prime Video, we found partners who consistently take bold creative calls and genuinely support distinctive storytelling, which felt like a natural meeting of minds, and the right place for this story to find its audience," she added.

Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love & War" and "Alpha" in the making.

--IANS

pm/