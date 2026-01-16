January 17, 2026 12:13 AM हिंदी

Alia Bhatt calls Shah Rukh Khan as her favourite co-star forever 

Mumbai Jan 16 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has revealed her favourite co-star forever, by sharing a still from her movie Dear Zindagi featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, highlighting him to be the one.

Sharing a carousel of throwback pictures circling to the year 2016, on social media, the actress was seen revisiting moments and reflecting on people and phases that shaped her journey as a professional.

She wrote, “2016 ki kahaani…”, and the carousel post features umpteen number of candid and professional images from film sets, personal life and public appearances.

She captioned the post as, "aliaabhatt 2016 ki kahaani

1 - 2016 started off pretty grounded

2 - some shoot moments with my fav co-actor ever

3 - a whole lot of love

4 - very tired boys on the dream team tour

5 - a whole lot of love part 2 (surprise bday in Delhi during kapoor and sons promotions)

6 - tamma tamma shoot with badri

7 - golden moments at the golden temple

8 - dearest pari giving me some relevant gossip during a press conference

9 - Elle 2016 cover shoot

10 - coldplay berlin 2016 !"

Talking about Alia and Shah Rukh Khan's equation, the two worked in the hit movie Dear Zindagi, marking their first on-screen collaboration that went onto become a turning point in her career.

A picture shared by Alia shows her in a relaxed indoor photoshoot, seated on the floor in a casual look.

Another image captures Alia in a uptight and close candid moment with her mother and actress Soni Razdan.

The other carousel posts featured glimpses of her friends and Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra , and Aditya Roy Kapur, seated at an event venue.

Another picture captures Alia Bhatt engrossed in listening to actress Parineeti Chopra’s talks refered to as gossip by Alia.

For the uninitiated, Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, directed by Karan Johar.

She went onto prove her acting prowess with movies like Highway, Dear Zindagi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and others. Her recent release was Jigra where she essayed the role of a tough and strong sister to Vedang Raina.

On the personal front, Alia married actor Ranbir Kapoor, and the couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.

The actress will next be seen in the movie Love & War along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

The movie has been directed by ace fimmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

