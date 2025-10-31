October 31, 2025 12:29 PM हिंदी

Ali Fazal says 'Happy birthday dost' in a belated wish for Kriti Kharbanda

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Ali Fazal penned a belated birthday wish for actress Kriti Kharbanda, who turned 35 years old on Wednesday.

Ali took to his official Insta handle and shared a fun group photo with the 'Fukrey' team, including Kriti's husband Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, and Richa Chadda.

Apologizing for wishing the 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' actress a little late, Ali wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday dost - hum belaytaaaa yaani der kar dene waale nikamme doston mein se hain. But loves is pures. @kriti.kharbanda. (Happy birthday friend - we are one of those useless friends who always delay things. But love is pure) (sic)."

While Ali and Kriti have not worked together yet, the former has shared screen space with Kriti's husband Pulkit in the popular 'Fukrey' franchise.

In the meantime, Pulkit also made his wife's birthday special with a heartwarming social media post.

He took to his Insta handle and dropped a string of romantic pictures from their beach getaway.

Calling Kriti his “forever”, Pulkit shared a lovely note that read, “Somewhere between the salt on our skin and the sunset in your eyes, I found my forever! Happy birthday.. favourite view! @kriti.kharbanda (sic).”

The primary photo from the post had Pulkit and Kriti gazing into each other’s eyes, lying together on the sandy beach. This was followed by a snap of Kriti posing in a red monokini as she relaxed by the shore, with Pulkit lovingly admiring her. We could also see a few romantic photographs of Kriti and Pulkit as part of the birthday post.

On the other hand, Ali is presently busy shooting for the movie adaptation of his beloved series “Mirzapur.” Returning to the screen as Guddu Pandit, he will be seen sharing the screen with Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Rasika Dugal, among others.

--IANS

pm/

