Ali Fazal reveals why he was asked by Aditya, Fatima to wait for two days on ‘Metro... In Dino’ sets

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Metro... In Dino’, has shared that he was quite anxious when he walked on to the sets of the film. He said that he was told by his co-actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Fatima Sana Shaikh to wait for 2 days before he gets acquainted with the method of director Anurag Basu.

Ali spoke with IANS recently, and shared that he fully surrendered himself to Anurag, and didn’t think of how the larger narrative of the film is shaping up. He said that Anurag had full control on the narrative, as he was at the edit table deciding the fate of the characters in a very tricky film.

Speaking with IANS, Ali said, “With somebody like him, you can trust. I was very anxious. Because all these people, Adi, Fatima. Pankaj sir have worked with him in ‘Ludo’. So when I went to the set. I was like, ‘What's happening? You guys are so relaxed. What's the script?’ Where? What's happening?’. They told me, ‘2 days. And then you start understanding his method’”.

Earlier, the actor had shared if the muscle memory of guitar strumming in ‘Give Me Sunshine’ came in handy for his upcoming release. Ali essays the role of a musician in the Anurag Basu directorial, and said that while ‘Give Me Sunshine’ from ‘3 Idiots’ had a very simple chord structure, the songs composed by Pritam in ‘Metro... In Dino’ are far more complex, and demanded a lot from him.

He told IANS, “I had to learn. For some shots, I had to really learn the chords and stuff because again, these are very complex compositions. I was like, ‘You have Pritam da and all these celebrated singers and musicians. Suddenly, you are sending such complex compositions’. I said, ‘I can't’. But we tried to figure out the best way”.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

--IANS

aa/