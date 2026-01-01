January 01, 2026 2:09 PM हिंदी

Ali Fazal gets a special welcome from his daughter as he returns home after a month

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal received a special welcome from his daughter Zuneyra as he returned home after almost a month.

In the clip uploaded by the 'Fukrey' actor on his Instagram account, Ali was seen flaunting his face covered with her daughter's fabric colors.

Ali revealed that his little one is fond of painting on the furniture, and she decided to take things a little further, trying the colors on her dad.

Seeing this as a preview of his future, Ali penned on social media, "This is my Daughter’s welcome for me after almost a month out , i got her fabric colors cuz she likes painting on the furniture ofcourse so here’s her steppin up and trying them on me first !! AND i suppose this shall be my war paint to take on the years to come. (sic)"

Embracing all the changes that are coming his way with love and persistence, he added, "To the years gone by … i see your head popping in n out . I raise you some more love and persistance. Times are changing… we move sideways. I start to see everything on the same plane now- the past the future it all merges here. Not a fan of the gregorian but i must entertain this moment because why not we all need to take a look in ahead within elsewhere.."

Ali plans to tackle all the curveballs life has to throw at him with his better half, Richa Chadha.

Giving a shout out to his wife, he concluded, "@therichachadha - You ready? I almost bought you a sunflower… am steppin in myself today..lets roll this out partner…"

Work-wise, Ali will soon be seen reprising his popular role as Guddu Bhaiya for the movie adaptation of the “Mirzapur” franchise.

