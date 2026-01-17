Alcohol ban in Bihar led to better proteins, fat intake, decline in processed foods: IIT Kanpur

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The prohibition on alcohol in Bihar in 2016 has led to higher intake of calories, protein, and healthy fats from nutritious food sources, according to a study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Saturday.

The study finds that alcohol prohibition enacted under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, by the Nitish Kumar-led government, significantly increased caloric, protein, and fat intake from healthy food sources such as pulses, dairy products, and nut-based oils.

Importantly, the move led to a decline in consumption of packaged and processed foods, which are often complementary to alcohol use.

“The ban did not just free up household resources; it also triggered positive behavioural spillovers,” said Vinayak Krishnatri, from Department of Economic Sciences, at IIT Kanpur.

“Reduced alcohol use was associated with lower marital conflict, improved household stability, and a greater prioritization of spending on nutritious food,” Krishnatri added.

In the paper, published in the journal Agricultural Economics, the team drew analysis based on household-level data from two rounds (2011-12 and 2022-23) of the nationally representative Consumer Expenditure Survey conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO).

To account for broader time trends and regional economic changes, the researchers compared Bihar with neighbouring states -- Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

To ensure the validity of the findings, the researchers employed multiple statistical matching techniques and conducted extensive robustness checks.

The study showed that alcohol prohibition freed up household resources, which were subsequently redirected towards healthier food consumption rather than unhealthy alternatives. Stronger gains were seen in urban areas, where enforcement of the ban is relatively more effective.

Contrary to concerns, households did not reallocate these savings towards unhealthy food consumption.

A particularly policy-relevant finding is the increase in protein intake in a state where diets are traditionally cereal-dominated. The study also found a shift away from cheap, unhealthy fats towards better-quality cooking oils, improving overall dietary quality.

Alcohol prohibition in Bihar was primarily aimed at reducing domestic violence and alcohol-related social harms. The study also reveals that it generated unintended nutritional and health benefits.

“We show that the ban led to meaningful improvements in diet quality by shifting household spending from alcohol to food,” said Prof. Sukumar Vellakkal, co-author and Associate Professor, Department of Economic Sciences, IIT Kanpur.

