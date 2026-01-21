January 21, 2026 1:59 PM हिंदी

Alcaraz survives longest first set of his career at a major to move into Aus Open third round

Alcaraz survives longest first set of his career at a major to move into Aus Open third round

Melbourne, Jan 21 (IANS) In a bid to complete a career Grand Slam, world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz battled back from a break down in a thrilling 78-minute opening set against Yannick Hanfmann to record his second straight-sets victory at the Australian Open here on Wednesday.

The top seed was put to the test by Hanfmann at Rod Laver Arena before triumphing 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-2 in 2 hours and 44 minutes to clinch his second win this year in Melbourne

Alcaraz played the longest first set of his career at the Slams when Hanfmann led 3-1 in the first set and saved two break points at 5-5, later building a 4/3 lead in the tie-break before Alcaraz rattled off four straight points at the Rod Laver Arena. The 34-year-old German was seeking to become the first player outside the Top 100 of the ATP Rankings to defeat Alcaraz at a major.

"Really, really happy that I got through a really difficult first set, and then I started to feel a little bit better on the court with my shots. Tactically I played much, much better, so I’m just happy to have played at a really good level at the end of the match and get through to another round," Alcaraz said.

After facing three break points in his first two service games, Alcaraz did not allow another break chance until he fought off four in the final game of the match. He hit 11 aces in the victory, including four in a row in his opening service game of the final set, ATP reports.

The 22-year-old is seeking to become the youngest man in history to complete the career Grand Slam in singles and the youngest in the Open Era to win seven major singles titles.

The Spaniard is two wins away from matching his best Australian Open result: quarterfinal runs in each of the past two years. He will next meet qualifier Michael Zheng or 32nd seed Corentin Moutet in the third round.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

WPL 2026: Lizelle Lee fined for code of conduct violation

WPL 2026: Lizelle Lee fined for code of conduct violation

BCCI awaits election dates for IPL schedule; RCB, RR asked to confirm home venues within a week: Sources (Ld)

BCCI awaits election dates for IPL schedule; RCB, RR asked to confirm home venues within a week: Sources (Ld)

IN-SPACe, 4 space startups tie up to build India’s 1st private Earth observation constellation

IN-SPACe, 4 space startups tie up to build India’s 1st private Earth observation constellation

Alcaraz survives longest first set of his career at a major to move into Aus Open third round

Alcaraz survives longest first set of his career at a major to move into Aus Open third round

Aus Open: Gauff seals fourth consecutive third-round appearance; Mboko equals best Grand Slam run

Aus Open: Gauff seals fourth consecutive third-round appearance; Mboko equals best Grand Slam run

Bangladesh: Clashes between BNP, Jamaat over election campaigning leave several injured

Bangladesh: Clashes between BNP, Jamaat over election campaigning leave several injured

BWF Indonesia Masters: Sindhu, Srikanth through to Round of 16

Indonesia Masters: Sindhu, Srikanth through to Round of 16

IPL schedule awaits election dates; RCB, RR told to finalise home venues in a week: BCCI sources

IPL schedule awaits election dates; RCB, RR told to finalise home venues in a week: BCCI sources

No info on Scotland being approached as replacement; ICC to decide what’s best for cricket: BCCI sources amid T20 WC crisis

No info on Scotland being approached as replacement; ICC to decide what’s best for cricket: BCCI sources amid T20 WC crisis

CDSCO labs flag 167 drug samples as ‘not of standard quality’ in December

CDSCO labs flag 167 drug samples as ‘not of standard quality’ in December