Alaya F performs headstand on a paddleboard

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Alaya F decided to push her fitness boundaries yet again as she performed a headstand on the paddleboard.

The "Freddy" actress nailed the headstand as she flaunted her perfect physique in a black two-piece. The diva was surrounded by water, with a beautiful backdrop, including greenery and hills.

"Someone jokingly said, “You should try a headstand on the paddleboard.”

Two minutes later, I was upside down in the middle of a river while my friends and family hyped me up from the boat.@konkanexplorersindia."

The video garnered a lot of attention from netizens who penned comments such as, "That someone is always me and look at you go effortlessly on it", "Oh god...Is there anything you can’t do?", "Well balance in water love you Alaya", and "Oh goodness!! Bless Bless Bless Bless !! Have to show Samaya this", along with others.

Alaya keeps on shelling fitness goals with such inspiring videos on social media.

Back in February this year, Alaya shared a video of a yummy yet healthy breakfast smoothie on her Instagram.

The 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actress started with some frozen bananas and some frozen berries. Later, she added one spoonful of almond butter, along with one spoonful of Greek yogurt and just a little bit of almond milk. At the end, Alaya added a tiny little spoonful of honey and blended everything. She finally garnished the smoothie with granola, coconut, berries, chia seeds, and some almond butter.

"What if I told you that your breakfast could taste like an ice cream/sorbet and still be really healthy? Lots of you wanted my smoothie bowl recipe so I decided to make a little video on it! It’s my favourite, enjoy!", Alaya wrote in the caption.

On a professional front, Alaya was last seen in "Bade Miya Chote Miyan" which starred Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. She was also a part of "Srikanth", co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

Alaya has yet to announce her next project.

