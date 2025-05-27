Akums’ profit falls nearly 33 pc sequentially in Q4, income dips too

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday released the results for its fourth quarter (Q4), where the company posted 32.89 per cent drop in its net profit on a sequential basis to Rs 27.58 crore -- from Rs 41.16 crore in the December quarter (Q3).

The total income also came down sequentially to Rs 360 crore in the fourth quarter – a decrease of 2.9 per cent compared to Rs 371 crore in the December quarter.

Akums’ income from operations in the fourth quarter of FY25 came down to Rs 328 crore. It declined by 2.6 per cent as compared to Rs 337 crore in the December quarter.

However, on year-on-year basis, the company turned profitable from making losses. In the March quarter of FY24, the company had reported a loss of Rs 57.86 crore, according to its exchange filing.

On an annual basis, the company's income from operations increased by 9.14 per cent. This figure was Rs 298 crore in the March quarter of FY 24.

The total income also went up by 10.76 per cent on an annual basis. This figure was Rs 325 crore in the March quarter of FY 24.

The total expenditure of the company in the March quarter of FY25 was Rs 323 crore, which is 2.2 per cent more than Rs 316 crore in the December quarter. However, it has seen a decline of 13.17 per cent on an annual basis. It was Rs 372 crore in the March quarter of FY 24.

The company's profit for the entire FY25 has been Rs 161 crore, while in FY24, the company had a loss of Rs 165 crore.

However, the company's total income during this period decreased by 6.6 per cent from Rs 1,538 crore to Rs 1,435 crore, as per its filing.

