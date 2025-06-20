June 20, 2025 7:06 PM हिंदी

Akshaye Khanna's 'Akshardham Operation Vajra Shakti' headed for a theatrical release this July

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Akshaye Khanna's action drama, "State of Siege: Temple Attack" got an OTT release on July 9, 2021. Now, 5 years later, the project is all set for a theatrical release on July 4, however, this time with a new title, "Akshardham Operation Vajra Shakti".

Announcing the release date, the makers unveiled a new poster from the drama on social media with a haunting visual of the temple pillars standing tall, casting shadows that reveal the silhouette of an armed commando.

"An act of terror met with unmatched bravery The story of courage, sacrifice, and survival comes alive in #AkshardhamOperationVajraShakti In Cinemas on 4th July, 2025. Stay tuned," the post read.

Ken Ghosh's directorial is believed to be a cinematic adaptation of the horrific 2002 terrorist attack on the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. It further sheds light on the subsequent operation that took place to eliminate the perpetrators.

"Akshardham Operation Vajra Shakti" is a standalone sequel to the web series "State of Siege: 26/11" which talks about the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The primary cast of the drama features Akshaye Khanna as Major Hanut Singh (NSG officer), Gautam Rode as Major Samar (NSG officer), Vivek Dahiya as Captain Rohit Bagga (NSG officer), Akshay Oberoi as Captain Bibek, Abhilash Chaudhary as Iqbal (Lead Terrorist), Parvin Dabas as Colonel Nagar (NSG Commanding Officer), Samir Soni as Gujarat CM Choksi, Abhimanyu Singh as Abu Hamza, Mir Sarwar as Bilal Naikoo, Manjari Fadnis as Saloni, Chandan Roy as Mohsin, and Shivam Bhaargava as Capt. Abrar Khan

Presented by Zee Studios, Tejal Shetye has looked after the film's camera work with editing by Mukesh Thakur.

The screenplay for the movie has been provided by William Borthwick, along with Simon Fantauzzo.

Backed by Abhimanyu Singh, in collaboration with Contiloe Pictures, "Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti" is gearing up for a theatrical release on July 4.

