Akshaye Khanna is on a mission to find the real culprits in the 'Akshardham' trailer

Before Akshaye Khanna's "Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti" reaches the audience on July 4, the makers have dropped the captivating trailer from the biographical drama.

The preview gives us an insight into one of the most courageous rescue missions in the history of India. The clip showed the heated exchange between Khanna's character and a terrorist. The terrorist is heard saying, "Whenever they think we are silent, there will be an explosion."

It is a cinematic adaptation of the horrific 2002 terrorist attack on the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. The film also talks about the subsequent operation that took place to eliminate the perpetrators.

"Akshardham Operation Vajra Shakti" is a standalone sequel to the web series "State of Siege: 26/11", which is based on the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Talking about Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti", the director of the drama, Ken Ghosh said, "At the heart of every decision we made we were conscious that this wasn't just a story — it was a national tragedy, a trauma for many, and also a moment of bravery."

Speaking about casting Khanna in the lead, the filmmaker added, "Akshaye brings an intensity and integrity that very few actors possess. He doesn’t just play a character — he inhabits it with intelligence and depth. We needed someone who could convey command, calm under fire, and inner conflict without melodrama."

Revealing why they chose July 4 as the release date, Ken went on to share, "Akshardham – Operation Vajrashakti is more than a film — it’s a reminder of a day we must never forget. It's a tribute to the innocent lives lost and the heroes who stood tall in our darkest hour. As it releases on 4th July, may it reignite our collective memory and respect for those who protect us."

Presented by Zee Studios, the project has been produced by Abhimanyu Singh, in collaboration with Contiloe Pictures.

