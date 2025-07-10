July 10, 2025 4:21 PM हिंदी

Huma Qureshi opens up about audition struggles and finding strength in brother Saqib Saleem

Huma Qureshi opens up about audition struggles and finding strength in brother Saqib Saleem

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who is all set to unveil the first look of her production house, ‘Saleem Siblings,’ took a heartfelt trip down memory lane as she recalled the early days of struggle in Mumbai.

From cramped auditions and shared rickshaws to finding strength in her bond with brother Saqib, Qureshi opened up about the journey that led to the birth of their dream venture. On Thursday, the 'Double X' actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a heartwarming video of her childhood memories with Saqib. The clip features a nostalgic montage of childhood moments, showcasing adorable pictures of Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem as babies and toddlers.

Alongside the clip, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actress wrote, “We came to Mumbai with a suitcase full of dreams and a heart full of madness. No roadmap, no guarantees... Just this wild, stubborn belief that one day we will also get a chance to tell the kind of stories we grew up watching. Stories meant for the big screen. And somehow, between shared rickshaws, cramped auditions, and nights where all we had was each other’s faith we found our voice. One that was loud, messy, loving, and full of fight. Today, that voice becomes a reality. Tomorrow, it becomes a glimpse.”

“Saleem Siblings isn’t just a company. It’s the name of every silly childhood game, every heartbreak we turned into a scene, every dinner table fight that ended in a script. It’s our love letter to cinema, to where we come from, and where we still hope to go. We’re nervous. We’re excited. We’re ridiculously emotional.”

Huma concluded the post, writing, “And we know we can’t do this without you - the ones who’ve believed in us, rooted for us, laughed with us, fought with us, and more than anything… watched us grow. The first look of something veryyyy special drops tomorrow. Somewhere out there — on a very, very big screen. If you know, you know For more … tune in tomorrow. #SaleemSiblings #OurFirstStep #SeeYouTomorrow.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

India achieves 4,000 pc solar capacity growth, time to build supply chain resilience: Piyush Goyal

India achieves 4,000 pc solar capacity growth, time to build supply chain resilience: Piyush Goyal

3rd Test: Sachin Tendulkar rings iconic five-minute bell at the start of the Lord's Test

3rd Test: Sachin Tendulkar rings iconic five-minute bell at the start of Lord's Test

Punjabi pop artist Burrah announces his debut EP ‘Letting Go’

Punjabi pop artist Burrah announces his debut EP ‘Letting Go’

Diljit Dosanjh brings retro vibes to ‘Border 2’ shoot with Shah Rukh Khan’s popular track

Diljit Dosanjh brings retro vibes to ‘Border 2’ shoot with Shah Rukh Khan’s popular track

3rd Test: Rotation of bowlers will be a critical thing, says Mel Jones

3rd Test: Rotation of bowlers will be a critical thing, says Mel Jones

Strengthening state Science & Tech Councils key to resilient, self-reliant Viksit Bharat: Niti Aayog

Strengthening state Science & Tech Councils key to resilient, self-reliant Viksit Bharat: Niti Aayog

India quick commerce market to triple to Rs 2 lakh crore by FY28: Report

India's quick commerce market to triple to Rs 2 lakh crore by FY28: Report

Torrential rain claims over 11 lives in Pakistan; death toll reaches 79

Torrential rain claims over 11 lives in Pakistan; death toll reaches 79

Papon says ‘Hote Tak’ blends depth of Ghalib with modern soul

Papon says ‘Hote Tak’ blends depth of Ghalib with modern soul

Sophia Gardens, Derby and Loughborough named as warm-up venues for ICC Women’s T20 WC 2026

Sophia Gardens, Derby and Loughborough named as warm-up venues for ICC Women’s T20 WC 2026