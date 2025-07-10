Huma Qureshi opens up about audition struggles and finding strength in brother Saqib Saleem

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who is all set to unveil the first look of her production house, ‘Saleem Siblings,’ took a heartfelt trip down memory lane as she recalled the early days of struggle in Mumbai.

From cramped auditions and shared rickshaws to finding strength in her bond with brother Saqib, Qureshi opened up about the journey that led to the birth of their dream venture. On Thursday, the 'Double X' actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a heartwarming video of her childhood memories with Saqib. The clip features a nostalgic montage of childhood moments, showcasing adorable pictures of Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem as babies and toddlers.

Alongside the clip, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actress wrote, “We came to Mumbai with a suitcase full of dreams and a heart full of madness. No roadmap, no guarantees... Just this wild, stubborn belief that one day we will also get a chance to tell the kind of stories we grew up watching. Stories meant for the big screen. And somehow, between shared rickshaws, cramped auditions, and nights where all we had was each other’s faith we found our voice. One that was loud, messy, loving, and full of fight. Today, that voice becomes a reality. Tomorrow, it becomes a glimpse.”

“Saleem Siblings isn’t just a company. It’s the name of every silly childhood game, every heartbreak we turned into a scene, every dinner table fight that ended in a script. It’s our love letter to cinema, to where we come from, and where we still hope to go. We’re nervous. We’re excited. We’re ridiculously emotional.”

Huma concluded the post, writing, “And we know we can’t do this without you - the ones who’ve believed in us, rooted for us, laughed with us, fought with us, and more than anything… watched us grow. The first look of something veryyyy special drops tomorrow. Somewhere out there — on a very, very big screen. If you know, you know For more … tune in tomorrow. #SaleemSiblings #OurFirstStep #SeeYouTomorrow.”

--IANS

ps/