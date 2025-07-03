Akshay Oberoi shares why he considers teaching his son Avyaan basketball a special ‘bonding ritual’

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," has opened up about a heartfelt routine he shares with his son, Avyaan.

The ‘Isi Life Mein’ actor revealed that teaching his son basketball has become more than just a game — it’s a special bonding ritual that brings them closer every day. Sharing his passion for the game, Oberoi shared, “Basketball has always been a part of my life. I used to play regularly with my classmates back in the US, and those memories have stayed with me.”

“Now, seeing Avyaan take to the game with such energy and enthusiasm brings me immense joy. He’s an active child, full of life, and when we play together, it’s more than just a sport; it’s a bonding ritual. I want him to fall in love with the game the way I did.”

Akshay Oberoi also mentioned that he is now turning his love for basketball into a personal journey by teaching the sport to his young son. Having grown up in the United States, where he played basketball throughout school, the game has always held a special place in his heart.

Now based in India, Akshay wants to pass on both the skills and the values of the sport to Avyaan. Despite his busy schedule, the actor shared that he makes it a point to spend quality time on the court with his son.

The 'Inside Edge' actor shared that by supporting Avyaan’s growing interest in basketball, he also hopes to spark greater awareness of the sport in India. Akshay believes that encouraging kids to try different sports can open up new opportunities, and he hopes more parents will feel inspired to explore alternative games with their children.

On the professional front, Akshay is currently shooting for Dharma Productions’ “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. In addition to this, he also has “Toxic” with Yash and Kiara Advani in the lineup.

--IANS

