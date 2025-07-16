Akshay Oberoi jets off to US as he’s set to make his international debut

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is reportedly prepping for his international debut, has jetted off to the US.

According to industry insiders, the actor, who has consistently impressed with his diverse performances in Indian cinema, has flown to the US after receiving an offer for a prestigious Hollywood project.

A source reveals, “Akshay has been quietly working toward expanding his horizons internationally. He auditioned for a high-profile international show, and we hear he has been selected. He is currently in the US with his family and is expected to begin prep soon. Something big is definitely brewing.”

Sources close to the actor suggest that he has been auditioning for a key role in an international series or film, and the word is, he landed it. Though details of the project remain tightly under wraps.

An official confirmation is awaited.

The actor will next be seen in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ which is set to release on September 12. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan. ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The rom-com is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. With Karan Johar known for his expertise in the romantic comedy genre, fans are excited about what the film will offer once it finally releases.

Akshay is also set to star alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Saqib Saleem in gritty crime drama.

Akshay made his acting debut as a child in the 2002 comedy-drama American Chai. He played his first leading role in Rajshri Productions film Isi Life Mein...! He moved to television work after the release of his first film.

In 2012, he played the lead role in Bejoy Nambiar's MTV Rush. Nambiar, impressed with Oberoi's work on the show, offered him his second film, the Tamil remake of the suspense thriller Pizza. He was loved for his work in Laal Rang and Gurgaon.

