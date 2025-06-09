Akshay Kumar treats with a BTS rehearsal video from Housefull 5 song 'Dil E Nadaan'

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Thrilled by the overwhelming response to his latest outing 'Housefull 5", Akshay Kumar decided to treat the fans with a behind-the-scenes video of the rehearsal of the track "Dil E Nadaan" from the laughter ride.

The clip dropped by Akshay on his official Instagram handle showed him practicing his swift moves with the choreographer while the track played in the backdrop. The video comes as proof of Akshay's dancing prowess.

Thanking the audience for showering "Housefull 5" will love, Akshay penned the caption, "Still dancing on cloud nine after the incredible response #Housefull5 received this weekend! Thank you for the love and laughs! Here’s a little behind-the-scenes joy from rehearsals."

Crooned by Madhubanti Bagchi, along with Sumonto Mukherjee, "Dil E Nadaan" enjoys lyricist by Kumaar. The peppy number has been picturized on Akshay, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonam Bajwa.

Previously, Akshay decided to experience the reaction of the audience to "Housefull 5" firsthand.

He disguised himself as a reporter in a ‘killer mask’, asking for people's opinions of the movie outside the theatre.

Unaware that they were talking to the lead of the film, some of the cinema goers appreciated the film, claiming to have thoroughly enjoyed “Housefull 5."

“Bas yun hi I decided to wear the killer mask and interview people coming out of the Housefull5 show at Bandra today. Pakda jaane wala thaa end mein but bhaag gaya us se pehle. Mast experience," Akshay captioned the post.

“Housefull 5” boasts a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir, among others.

Made under the direction of Tarun Mansukhani, the fifth installment in the 'Housefull' franchise reached the cinema halls on June 6.

--IANS

pm/