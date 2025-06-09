June 09, 2025 7:50 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar treats with a BTS rehearsal video from Housefull 5 song 'Dil E Nadaan'

Akshay Kumar treats with a BTS rehearsal video from Housefull 5 song 'Dil E Nadaan'

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Thrilled by the overwhelming response to his latest outing 'Housefull 5", Akshay Kumar decided to treat the fans with a behind-the-scenes video of the rehearsal of the track "Dil E Nadaan" from the laughter ride.

The clip dropped by Akshay on his official Instagram handle showed him practicing his swift moves with the choreographer while the track played in the backdrop. The video comes as proof of Akshay's dancing prowess.

Thanking the audience for showering "Housefull 5" will love, Akshay penned the caption, "Still dancing on cloud nine after the incredible response #Housefull5 received this weekend! Thank you for the love and laughs! Here’s a little behind-the-scenes joy from rehearsals."

Crooned by Madhubanti Bagchi, along with Sumonto Mukherjee, "Dil E Nadaan" enjoys lyricist by Kumaar. The peppy number has been picturized on Akshay, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonam Bajwa.

Previously, Akshay decided to experience the reaction of the audience to "Housefull 5" firsthand.

He disguised himself as a reporter in a ‘killer mask’, asking for people's opinions of the movie outside the theatre.

Unaware that they were talking to the lead of the film, some of the cinema goers appreciated the film, claiming to have thoroughly enjoyed “Housefull 5."

“Bas yun hi I decided to wear the killer mask and interview people coming out of the Housefull5 show at Bandra today. Pakda jaane wala thaa end mein but bhaag gaya us se pehle. Mast experience," Akshay captioned the post.

“Housefull 5” boasts a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir, among others.

Made under the direction of Tarun Mansukhani, the fifth installment in the 'Housefull' franchise reached the cinema halls on June 6.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Derek Fisher, Gary Payton lead star-studded NBA House at the Mumbai’s Dome, SVP Stadium in Mumbai. Photo credit: NBA India

Derek Fisher, Gary Payton lead star-studded NBA House in Mumbai

Katihar ranks third in Bihar in generating Ayushman Cards; 80,000 issued so far

Katihar ranks third in Bihar in generating Ayushman Cards, 80,000 issued so far

Indian Sufi Foundation President lauds Modi govt on milestones in past 11 years

Indian Sufi Foundation President lauds Modi govt on milestones in past 11 years

In Brussels, EAM Jaishankar welcomes Belgium's support in combatting terrorism

In Brussels, EAM Jaishankar welcomes Belgium's support in combatting terrorism

NaMo App launches 'Jan Man Survey' on India's growth journey in last 11 years

NaMo App launches 'Jan Man Survey' on India's growth journey in last 11 years

Akshay Kumar treats with a BTS rehearsal video from Housefull 5 song 'Dil E Nadaan'

Akshay Kumar treats with a BTS rehearsal video from Housefull 5 song 'Dil E Nadaan'

From Swachhata to Vishwakarma to Ayushman Bharat: 11 years of ‘Garib Kalyan’ under Modi govt

From Swachhata to Vishwakarma to Ayushman Bharat: 11 years of ‘Garib Kalyan’ under Modi govt

Halt on visas temporary due to logistical issues: Govt sources on Saudi travel restrictions (File image)

Halt on visas temporary due to logistical issues: Govt sources on Saudi travel restrictions

Rupali Ganguly slams those who stayed silent on Operation Sindoor

Rupali Ganguly slams those who stayed silent on Operation Sindoor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson calls his ‘28 Years Later’ character ‘flawed and layered’

Aaron Taylor-Johnson calls his ‘28 Years Later’ character ‘flawed and layered’