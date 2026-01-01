January 01, 2026 11:10 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar sits under an orange tree, reflects on growth

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is pausing and reflecting on his experiences that have shaped him up.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of him sitting under an orange tree. He also penned a note in the caption, as he stressed on the importance of patience.

He wrote, “Paused under an orange tree, reminding myself that growth takes time and fruit comes when it’s ready. Here’s to a fruitful 2026”.

Earlier, the actor had shared an exciting update on his upcoming film ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, as he announced the wrap of the much-anticipated film. Calling the film one of the biggest projects of his career, the actor expressed gratitude to the massive cast and crew for their collective effort. In his post, Akshay extended warm Christmas greetings to fans and followers on behalf of the entire team of ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.

The ‘Airlift’ actor revealed that the film has officially wrapped up and described it as one of the biggest projects he has ever been part of. Sharing a video featuring the entire cast, Akshay wrote, “Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big…none of us have. We can’t wait to present our gift to you. It’s a wrap, people! Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026 #WelcomeToTheJungle #Welcome3”.

The upcoming comedy, directed by Ahmed Khan, carries forward the legacy of the popular ‘Welcome’ franchise. The movie is slated to hit theatres in mid-2026.

