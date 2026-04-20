Akshay Kumar reveals Twinkle Khanna checked his family's Kundali & medical reports before marrying him

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, in a recent episode of Wheels of Fortune, revealed how his wife and actress Twinkle Khanna has checked the kundali of his entire family, including their medical reports before marrying him.

He stated “Mere shadi ke pehle meri wife ne kundli dekhi thi lekin meri nahi mere khandaan ki kundli dekhi thi, sab cheez ki jaankari pata ki meri khandaan mein, mere father, mama, chacha sabki kundli dekhi, yeh dekhne ki kisi ko koi bimaari vagera toh nahi hain. Finally, when she was assured that everything seemed fine, she took the marriage ahead.”

(Before our marriage, my wife didn’t just check my horoscope,she examined my entire family’s horoscope. She gathered information about everything in my family, including my father, maternal uncle, and paternal uncle, to make sure there were no illnesses or issues.” Finally, once she was assured that everything seemed fine, she decided to go ahead with the marriage)

The show saw renowned Astrology experts on the show, Jai Madaan, Sweta Jumani and Munisha Khatwani.

The discussion was sparked by renowned astrologer Jai Madaan, who shared that she doesn’t just rely on horoscopes but can also determine a person’s future by analyzing their signature.

Talking about Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, the couple got married in January 2001.

The couple reportedly fell in love on the sets of their movie International Khiladi.

For the uninitiated, Twinkle is the daughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna and actor Dimple Kapadia.

Akshay and Twinkle are parents to two children, Aarav and Nitara.

–IANS

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