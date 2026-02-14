February 14, 2026 12:12 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar relives his 'Gajab Beizzati Moment': My friend had actually started crying...

Akshay Kumar relives his 'Gajab Beizzati Moment': My friend had actually started crying...

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar, who is presently seen as the host of the reality game show, "Wheel of Fortune" relived his 'Gajab Beizzati Moment' during a latest episode.

The 'Shark Tank India Special' episode saw Sharks Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, and Namita Thapar stepping onto the stage with Akshay for some fun time.

During the rapid-fire segment, Shark Aman asked Akshay, “What has been your most ‘Gajab Beizzati ’ moment?”

Reacting to this, Akshay recalled an incident from years ago when he was attending a large event with one of his closest friends. An argument broke out, and someone began abusing his friend repeatedly.

“He abused once, and I told him not to. He did it again. Then a third time. I kept warning him four or five times, but he just wouldn’t stop,” Akshay remembered.

Unable to tolerate the repeated insult, Akshay decided to get involved and even slapped the person in the heat of the moment.

However, unfortunately, the person went unconscious.

“It was a very big party. My friend had actually started crying because it was extremely embarrassing for him," he revealed.

Gripped by panic, Akshay genuinely felt for a moment like his career was over for good.

“We poured water on him, and I was praying that he would regain consciousness. Oh my God,” he admitted.

Thankfully, the person regained consciousness.

Looking back on the incident, Akshay acknowledged it as a mistake, saying, “Had it been today, I would never react like that. For me, that was the real ‘Gajab Beizzati’ moment, something I would want to change if I could. Today, I would simply walk away.”

