Akshay Kumar recalls enacting Amitabh Bachchan scenes during struggling days, calls Chunky Panday his ‘Guru’

Mumbai Jan 29 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of Wheel of Fortune, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar who is seen hosting the show, made a surprising revelation about Bollywood actor Chunky Panday being his Guru in the field of acting. He also highlighted how Chunky would help him learn acting while recreating Amitabh Bachchan scenes during his acting lessons.

Talking about a chapter from his early acting days, Akshay crediting Chunky Panday as his first acting mentor, said, “Chunky is my teacher.”

Recalling their early training days, Akshay spoke about attending acting classes where senior actors guided newcomers through iconic scenes. “We used to perform Amitabh Bachchan scenes, and Chunky sir was our senior there,” he shared, fondly remembering his formative years.

Chunky Panday jumped in with his trademark wit, claiming full credit not just for Akshay’s acting lessons but also his dancing skills. “Acting bhi maine sikhayi, dance bhi maine hi sikhaya aur aaj tak guru dakshina bhi nahi mili,” he joked.

Adding to the playful banter, Gulshan Grover who had accompanied Chunky to the quiz show, chimed in with his own cheeky take, and said, “I am really proud of Akshay. He forgot what Chunky taught him and still turned out to be such a fantastic actor!”

Talking about Akshay and Chunky’s equation, the two shared screen space in the superhit franchise Housefull. Akshay essayed the lead role and Chunky essayed the comical character Aakhri Pasta. Panday received great response for his fun character portrayal.

–IANS

rd/