Akshay Kumar is in awe of Vishnu Manchu’s dedication towards 'Kannappa'

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Even before reaching the theatres, Vishnu Manchu’s "Kannappa" has been receiving a lot of praise. The latest to join the list of admirers is Akshay Kumar, who applauded Vishnu Manchu for his impressive dedication to the mythological drama.

Akshay revealed how Vishnu Manchu perfectly multitasked on the set. The 'Airlift' actor shared, “I’ve seen Vishnu in action—not just as the lead, but as someone completely immersed in the soul of the film. He was acting, coordinating things on set, and even jumping in to help with the background and props when needed. At times, he felt like an art director too. He’s that hands-on."

Citing an example of the actor's love for detail, Akshay added, "There was a particular sequence—barely six or seven minutes on screen—but he spent nearly two hours explaining it to me in detail. I understood it early on, but he kept going because that’s how passionate he is. You rarely see an actor put themselves into a role with this much energy and heart. He’s truly lived and breathed Kannappa."

Prior to this, superstar Rajinikanth witnessed Vishnu Manchu's highly-awaited drama during a private screening.

Impressed by the movie, Rajinikanth ended up giving the actor a tight hug and even told him that he loved the movie.

Dropping a couple of photos from the screening on his X timeline, Vishnu Manchu penned, "Last night, @rajinikanth uncle watched #Kannappa. After the film, he gave me a tight hug. He told me that he loved #Kannappa. I’ve been waiting 22 years as an actor for that hug!!! Today, I feel encouraged. Humbled. Grateful. #Kannappa is coming on 27th June and I can’t wait for the world to feel the magic of Lord Shiva. #HarHarMahadev."

Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the primary cast of the project has on board R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo in significant roles, along with Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Akshay in special appearances.

"Kannappa" will be released in theatres on 27 June.

