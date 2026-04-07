Akshay Kumar gets an ‘age reality check’ as fans he met as school kids return years later as fully grown adults

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently was sent on a trip down memory lane by two fans of his who appeared on the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Akshay.

In a surprising turn of events, the fans revealed that they had met the superstar back in the 2000s when he was still building a successful career.

The trip down memory lane began with Neetu, who shared a heartwarming story from her school days in Rajasthan. She recalled being in the 9th grade when she spotted Akshay shooting for a film decades ago.

She revealed that in a sweet gesture, Akshay had spotted her and her friends in the crowd thrilled to see him and had personally called them over to distribute autographs.

She stated,“Aapne hum girls ko dur se bulaya, aapki taraf aur apne hum sabko autograph diya, voh autograph pata nahi mujhe phir ghar mein mili nahi, toh main chahati hoon aap aaj mujhe firse aapke haatho se mujhe ek autograph dijiye.”

Akshay was visibly amused, realizing just how much time had passed since that very Rajasthan schedule.

The nostalgia trip continued with another contestant Andell, who revealed his own brush with stardom.

He shared that he had met Akshay during the filming of the 1997 hit Aflatoon at Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive and revealed he was only in the 5th grade back then.

Akshay after listening to these stories of the contestants meeting him in their childhood made him point out to the audience about getting an age-check.

“Aaj lagta hain, meri beizzati ka din hain, kuch karna padega meri umar ka.”

Akshay Kumar, all of 58, has been a part of the Bollywood industry for over three decades.

Over the years, the actor has delivered umpteen number of superhits like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Khiladi, Housefull and many more.

The actor is set for his upcoming movie Bhoot Bangla that also stars Rajpal Singh, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and late veteran star Asrani.

The movie is set to release on the 16th of April.

–IANS

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