Akshay Kumar extends wishes on Baisakhi: It is a reminder of fresh beginnings & gratitude

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar seems to be in a celebratory mood, especially on the occasion of Baisakhi that falls on the 14th of April.

On account of the special occasion, Akshay said, “On this beautiful occasion of Baisakhi, we celebrate not just a harvest, but a spirit of togetherness, where across our country, different festivals and new year traditions unite us in joy on the same day.”

Talking about the importance of the festival for him, Akshay revealed, “For me, it is a reminder of fresh beginnings, and gratitude. This year feels even more special.”

The actor who is currently seen hosting the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, expressed gratitude to his fans for showering the show with love.

“The love and warmth the audience has shown for Wheel of Fortune, a completely new format for India, on Sony Entertainment Television has been truly overwhelming. I wish everyone growth, positivity, and new beginnings, keeping that festive fire alive all year round,” he said.

The actor, while hosting the quiz based reality show Wheel of Fortune, is often seen sharing many anecdotes of life that were never heard before.

Recently, Akshay Kumar had taken a trip down memory lane while speaking about his love for parathas, further recalling his childhood days with his father.

The conversation unfolded during a ‘khana-peena’ themed puzzle round on the show, where the actor shared a few anecdotes from his childhood.

The actor recalled how the two would sit together and enjoy parathas, and would often lose count of how many they had eaten.

He shared, “Jab main aur mere dad saath mein parathe khaate the, aur jab hum aadha-aadha karke khaate the, humein pata hi nahi chalta tha ki kab 10–12 parathe kha jaate the.”

–IANS

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