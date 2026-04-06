Akshay Kumar talks about the power of an officer's uniform: Spine seedhi ho jaati hai!

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) In a recent interaction on the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, host and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar captivated the audience with a deeply moving reflection on his experience of portraying men in uniform.

Akshay spoke candidly about the profound emotional and psychological transformation that comes with wearing an officer's uniform.

Reflecting on the sense of discipline and pride it instills, he shared, "Ek baat main sab se zaroor kehna chahunga… jab aadmi uniform pehenta hai na, apne aap reedh ki haddi ko ek akad mil jaati hai. Mujhe nahi pata kya hai aap suit peheno, akad nahi milegi. Lekin jab aap uniform pehente ho, reedh ki haddi mein pata nahi kahan se woh josh aata hai… tadak kar ke seedhi ho jaati hai.”

Drawing a comparison with his on-screen portrayal, Akshay added that even donning a costume uniform for a role brings about a noticeable shift in posture and mindset.

"Jaise main Rustom film ke andar khada tha… mujhe nahi lagta main hamesha aisa khada ho sakta hoon. Woh nakli uniform thi, lekin uniform ki baat hi alag hoti hai.”

Looking back at one of his finest movies, Akshay fondly recalled a powerful line from his film Rustom, a performance that also earned him a National Film Award for Best Actor.

Sharing the dialogue with conviction, he said, "Ek line mujhe abhi bhi yaad hai… meri uniform meri aadat hai, jaise saans lena. Apne desh ki raksha karna, yeh jhijhak ke bina, nishwarth apna farz nibhana… mujhe abhi bhi saari lines yaad hain.”

Talking about Rustom, the movie that released in 2016, saw Akshay essaying the role of a naval officer.

The movie also starred Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta in the leads.

–IANS

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