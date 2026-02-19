February 19, 2026 4:05 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar calls out racism against North-east Indians: They have given their blood for India, they are Indians

Mumbai Feb 19 (IANS) On Wheel of Fortune India, Akshay Kumar did what very few celebrities consistently choose to do, he turned a mainstream entertainment platform into a space for social reckoning, further acknowledging the racism that takes place against North East Indians.

It all began when a contestant shared her lived experience of racial abuse faced by people from the Northeast, to which Akshay leaned into and completely acknowledged it, further making his stand known.

Rather than positioning himself as a distant ally, he made the issue personal. The actor further called his makeup artist Kim, who is from Manipur, onto the stage.

He stated, “There is a boy with me, who does my makeup and takes care of me.

He is here, Kim.”

Further when Kim narrated his experience of being mocked, stereotyped, reduced to slurs like “Chinese,” “Chinky,” “Momo”, Akshay seemed disturbed and shocked.

Akshay didn’t dilute the moment with politeness or denial, and said that “Today, after listening to Kim, I am convinced that these things happen.”

He further said, “I want to tell all the people of India, there is discrimination with the people of North-East. They are all Indians. They are as much Indians as I am, you are and the people sitting here.”

He went further, reminding viewers that the same people who are mocked for their features are often the first to stand at the borders.

“There is so much contribution for this country. The Naga Regiment… Kargil war, Bangladesh war. They have given their blood. They are Indians.”

For the uninitiated, Akshay Kumar is currently seen hosting the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune.

--IANS

rd/

T20 WC: 'We kept losing wickets, didn’t get a partnership going,' admits Manenti after Italy's loss to WI

No technology has me dreaming bigger than AI: Sundar Pichai

Rajpal Yadav's first social media post after bail is all about ‘gratitude and love’

India AI Impact Summit reflects nation's powerful position in digital world: Jeet Adani

India successfully conveys importance of inclusive AI: Accenture CEO Julie Sweet

Pakistan issues demarche to Afghanistan over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attack (File image)

Aishwarya Rajesh, Vikranth's film titled 'Under 18' (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Rita Ora recites mantras to herself every morning to help ignore trolls

Harmanpreet becomes most-capped player in women’s international cricket

Digital world returns to its homeland: Brazil President Lula hails India's AI Impact Summit

