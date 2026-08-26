Akshay Bhatia eyes strong finish as PGA Tour season reaches climax at East Lake

Atlanta, Aug 26 (IANS) Akshay Bhatia will carry India’s hopes into the season-ending Tour Championship as the PGA Tour’s top 30 players converge on East Lake Golf Club for the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the Indian-American looking to cap an impressive campaign on a high.

Bhatia secured his place in the elite 30-man field after finishing tied for 12th at the BMW Championship in St. Louis. His consistent play through the playoffs kept him inside the qualification zone and earned him a place in the season finale for the first time. The Tour Championship will be played from August 27 to 30, with a $40 million prize purse at stake.

The 24-year-old, who is supported by Hero, has already established himself as one of the most exciting young players on the PGA Tour. With three career victories, Bhatia has shown an ability to contend against the strongest fields, while his left-handed swing, quality iron play, and putting make him a dangerous player over four rounds.

The biggest spotlight, however, will be on World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy. Scheffler arrives as the leading FedEx Cup player and the clear favourite to claim the season-long title. The 2026 standings show Scheffler well clear at the top, with his sustained consistency once again making him the man to beat.

McIlroy, meanwhile, enters the finale after an eventful BMW Championship in which he challenged Wyndham Clark deep into the final round. The Northern Irishman finished runner-up as Clark held on for victory, but McIlroy's performance strengthened his position among the leading contenders for the FedEx Cup.

Clark will arrive at East Lake with perhaps the strongest momentum of the entire field. The 2023 US Open champion produced a commanding performance at Bellerive Country Club, winning the BMW Championship after successive six-under 64s helped establish control of the tournament. The victory earned him 750 FedExCup points and propelled him sharply up the standings heading into Atlanta.

The battle between Scheffler, McIlroy and Clark will be among the central storylines of the week, but Bhatia's presence adds an intriguing dimension for Indian golf fans. His progression into the final 30 represents another significant milestone in a career that has moved rapidly since he turned professional.

East Lake will demand precision and patience, with the pressure of the FedEx Cup finale magnifying every shot. Bhatia's ability to remain composed and convert opportunities on the greens could be crucial if he is to challenge the leaders.

The season finale will also provide a final opportunity for the 30 qualifiers to finish the year with the biggest statement of their campaigns. The Tour Championship carries a $10 million prize for the winner, while the overall FedEx Cup champion will take home the season's ultimate prize.

For Bhatia, the objective is clear: compete with the game's biggest names, gain experience on one of the PGA Tour's biggest stages and finish his breakthrough season among the world's elite. With Scheffler seeking another FedEx Cup crown, McIlroy chasing another season-ending triumph and Clark arriving fresh from victory, East Lake promises a compelling finale.

--IANS

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