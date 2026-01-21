Akshay Kumar shares a ‘secret tip’ for a happy marriage with Riteish Deshmukh

Mumbai, January 21 (IANS) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently shared a light-hearted tip on married life with Riteish Deshmukh. Keeping it simple and funny, Akshay said that learning to say “sorry” is the key to a happy marriage.

Power couple recently appeared on the premiere of Sony Entertainment Televisions latest show Wheel of Fortune, where the host, Akshay Kumar took part in a candid conversation with the couple.

The exchange took a humourous turn when Akshay and Riteish shared anecdotes involving their wives, creating moments of warmth and laughter on the show.

Bringing in a dose of humour on the Wheel of Fortune set, Akshay Kumar sparked a fun exchange by asking Riteish how long he and Genelia have been together. Riteish replied, “10 years of dating and 14 years of marriage, so it’s been 24 years in total.”

Akshay continued, “25 saal wale ko puch. Sorry bolna seekho (Ask the person who’s been married for 25 years. You have to learn how to say sorry).”

The moment got even more funnier when Genelia joined the banter and pointing out to Riteish said, “Ye toh sorry Deshmukh hai,” drawing laughter from everyone present.

Akshay, further elaborating on his fights with wife Twinkle Khanna, said, “Meri biwi ka alag hai (My wife has a different way). If my wife is angry with me, I will get to know that when I come to sleep at night, because when I go to sleep, I find out that my side of the bed is completely wet, she throws water on it. ” Riteish proceeded to laugh his heart out and say, “I love Tina (Twinkle's birth name)”

Talking about the Sony TV’s new offering, Wheel of Fortune is being hosted by Akshay Kumar, and begins streaming on Sony Liv and Sony Television from January 27.

The show is said to be based on the format of the hit American television show by the same name.

