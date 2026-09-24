Akhilesh Yadav launches SP's PDA Yatra from Raebareli; UP ministers call it 'jumla'

Lucknow, Sep 24 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday launched the party's 'PDA Yatra' from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh as part of its campaign and preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav began the yatra from Raebareli in a saffron Rath, specially designed and curated from a bus. The constituency has traditionally been regarded as a Congress stronghold, and the yatra comes amid ongoing political activity and preparations by parties ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Ahead of the yatra, SP leaders and workers put up posters and hoardings at several places in Raebareli. The posters depicted Akhilesh Yadav in the avatars of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna and also carried images of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

The posters and the launch of the PDA Yatra drew criticism from Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar, who questioned the SP's use and definition of the term PDA.

Speaking to IANS, Rajbhar said, "The SP needs to clarify to the people of Uttar Pradesh exactly who they are referring to as 'PDA'. To date, the Samajwadi Party has failed to define PDA. They are attempting to deceive the public by merely changing their guise. However, the public knows and recognises them very well; their tactics will not succeed in the 2027 Assembly elections."

Reacting specifically to Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Rath Yatra, Rajbhar said, "It holds no significance. They are simply killing time. With elections approaching, they feel compelled to do something. They are aware of the fate that awaits the Samajwadi Party, yet they are doing this merely to pass the time."

Another Uttar Pradesh Minister, Kapil Dev Agarwal, also criticised the SP chief's campaign and, speaking to IANS, said, "Akhilesh Yadav is now concerned about PDA, castes, various religions, the Ram Temple, and all these issues because the elections are approaching. For the entire four-and-a-half years, he kept tweeting... There is now an atmosphere of trust in the state towards CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi. The trust remains intact and is continuously growing."

Minister Dayashankar Singh also described the PDA campaign as a 'jumla' of the SP and questioned the party's explanation of the term.

Speaking to reporters, Singh claimed, "PDA is 'jumla'; just an election slogan for them. Akhilesh Yadav himself is confused about what PDA actually is. Sometimes you see him say 'P' stands for Backward Classes, then 'P' stands for Pandit, and sometimes 'A' stands for minorities, then 'A' stands for half the population. This is nothing; it is just an election slogan for them. The only development that can take place is under the leadership of PM Modi."

Minister O.P. Rajbhar criticised Akhilesh Yadav's decision to begin the yatra from Raebareli and linked it to a recent controversy involving an SP district president and a police officer.

Speaking to reporters, Rajbhar said, "Akhilesh Yadav is going to Raebareli because it is not only a Congress stronghold. In Raebareli, the SP district president told the CO there to wear bangles. He became ready to assault the CO, so Akhilesh is going to Raebareli to encourage his people and boost the morale of his unruly people, and this is what will prove fatal for him."

The launch of the PDA Yatra comes as political parties in Uttar Pradesh begin intensifying their organisational activities and public outreach ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

--IANS

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