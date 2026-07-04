Akanksha Chamola admits she was bisexual before marriage to Gaurav Khanna: Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Wife of popular television actor Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola, who is presently one of the contestants on the reality show 'Lock Upp season 2', has made another shocking revelation that she is bisexual, and had relationships with females before getting married to Gaurav.

During the latest episode of the show, Akanksha came to know that fellow contestant, Shreya Kalra, overheard her secret backstage during the show, and later told it to Sufi Motiwala.

When asked about it, Akansha said, “Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females (I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relations with females, but they were not intimate).”

She further explained that she feels more comfortable around women and thrives in their company.

“Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain. Main admire karti hoon, main attract hoti hoon unke taraf. I think mera woh safe space hain. Growing up, mujhe lagta hain ki its a very male-dominated world toh humesha aap mummy, beheno ke taraf jaate ho… kahi na kahi jo comfort zone unse milta hain. I love that feminine energy, I love that comfort and thrive in that. Aise society mein rehte hain jaha log bolte hain ki ladkiya dost nahi rah sakti jealousy hota hain ya competition hota hain. Mere mein woh sab nahi tha, mere liye all females are beautiful. It's a tag that society has given, for me it's pure love (I love women, I admire and am attracted to them. They are my safe space. Growing up, I used to feel that it is a male dominated world and hence one always tends to get closer to their mother and sisters… that comfort one gets from them. The society says that women cannot be friends but it was never like that for me. There was no competition or jealousy) For me all females are beautiful," Akansha went on to add.

Before this, Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav are headed for a divorce after living separately for almost a year.

--IANS

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