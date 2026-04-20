Ajith Kumar's Racing team does country proud; secures second place win at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium!

Chennai, April 20 (IANS) Ajith Kumar Racing, the car racing team owned by actor Ajith Kumar, has done the country proud by securing a second place finish at the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the 24H Series – GT3 Pro-Am race.

Taking to its X timeline to share the happy news, Ajith Kumar Racing wrote, "Racing to glory, carrying a billion dreams. P2 finish for Ajith Kumar’s racing team at the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the 24H Series – GT3 Pro-Am. A moment that made the entire Indian nation proud — proving passion, grit, and determination know no limits. #IndianPride #AjithKumar #AjithKumarRacing #SpaFrancorchamps #24HSeries #GT3."

Ajith Kumar Racing also posted pictures of the team on the podium and also posted a brief video clip of the actor and his team taking the podium. This is not the first time that Ajith Kumar Racing has secured a podium finish at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

The top Tamil actor had left for Belgium a week ago to prepare for the gruelling race, which is a test of both skill and endurance. In fact, the actor's racing team had consistently been sharing updates on the actor and his team's preparation by way of pictures and video clips over the last week.

Last year too, Ajith Kumar's team had secured the second place at the Creventic Endurance Race held at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category.

The win at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, last year was the third consecutive podium finish the team had secured in the Creventic Endurance Series.

It may be recalled that the team had first done the country proud by coming third at an event at the Dubai Autodrome on January 11 last year. The team then secured the third place at the Mugello Circuit, Italy on March 22, 2025. For the third time, the team secured a podium finish at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

--IANS

mkr/