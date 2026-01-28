Ajit Pawar plane crash appears unnatural, probe needed: Congress chief

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday called for an investigation into the plane crash that resulted in the deaths of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four other individuals.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Kharge, when asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s demand for a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the accident, said that a thorough investigation was necessary, stressing that the incident did not appear natural.

“Almost all political leaders travel by air for urgent work. Corporate executives also travel frequently by air for official purposes. However, plane accidents are being reported from different places. On one hand, there was a major plane crash in Ahmedabad. This was a small aircraft, and how the accident occurred must be investigated. We will also demand a probe,” Kharge said.

Condoling the deaths, Mallikarjun Kharge said the incident was deeply tragic and described Ajit Pawar’s death as premature. “It has shocked us to see how a committed leader lost his life in a plane crash. His family has been struck by this tragedy and is mourning the loss. We share their grief and pray that they find the strength to cope with this irreparable loss,” he said.

Ajit Pawar, one of Maharashtra’s most high-profile leaders, succumbed in an inferno along with four others as the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, crashed and burst into flames while attempting to land at Baramati Airport.

The Maharashtra government declared a three-day state mourning following the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar in the devastating plane crash near Baramati.

A state funeral will be organised for the late NCP veteran, who maintained strong grassroots connections and was seen as a people's leader.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing the media at his official residence Varsha, expressed deep shock and grief over the loss.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash had left him shocked and stunned and urged political leaders to be more cautious while travelling.

“The death of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar is shocking. I too was stunned when I heard the news of his demise. As politicians, we must be extremely cautious. We should be careful while travelling from place to place. We have lost many leaders in this manner,” Shivakumar told reporters near his residence in Bengaluru.

