Ajay Devgn unites with son Yug for the first time ever in Hindi version of 'Karate Kid: Legends'

Ajay Devgn unites with son Yug for the Hindi version of 'Karate Kid: Legends'

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) In a landmark move, Sony Pictures Entertainment India had brought together actor Ajay Devgn and his son, Yug Devgan for their first-ever collaboration.

The father and son duo have lent their voices to the Hindi version of "Karate Kid: Legends", which will be released in theatres across India on May 30, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Sharing the exciting news, the makers penned on social media, "The master has a new voice. So does the student! Ajay Devgn & Yug Devgan are all set to bring Jackie Chan & Ben Wang’s epic journey to life in #KarateKidLegends (Hindi). Kick into action with the Hindi trailer dropping soon."

Ajay voiced the iconic character Mr. Han, portrayed by Jackie Chan, while Yug made his much-anticipated debut as Li Fong, the film’s lead character originally played by Ben Wang. This marks Ajay’s first-ever voiceover for an international film in his illustrious career, while Yug brings a fresh and youthful spirit to a globally beloved franchise.

Set in New York City, "Karate Kid: Legends" follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong as he adjusts to life in a new school, forges unexpected bonds, and is drawn into an intense showdown with a local karate champion. Under the guidance of his teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery, courage, and growth.

Meanwhile, Ajay was last seen reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in "Raid 2".

Starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in prominent roles, the film talks about Amay Patnaik's 75th raid in which he tracks another white-collar criminal, Manohar Dhankar alias Dada Manohar Bhai (Riteish), a corrupt politician.

Released on May 1, 2025, the sequel performed exceedingly well at the box office, becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

