December 08, 2025 5:54 PM हिंदी

Ajay Devgn says 'his birthday feels different this year' as he remembers Dharmendra on his special day

Ajay Devgn says 'his birthday feels different this year' as he remembers Dharmendra on his special day

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Ajay Devgn shared that 'his birthday feels different this year' as he remembered legendary actor Dharmendra on his special day.

Ajay took to social media and posted a throwback photo with the late star.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra, he wrote, "His birthday feels different this year... but the love and laughter Dharam paaji brought into our lives will stay forever. (sic)"

Ajay's better half, and actress, Kajol, also treated the netizens with an old photo of hugging Dharmendra on social media, and wrote, "Remembering Dharmendra ji today…You will live in our hearts forever (sic)," followed by a red heart emoji.

Kajol got the opportunity to share screen with Dharam Ji in the 1998 release, "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya".

Made under the direction of Sohail Khan, the project also starred Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan in key roles.

Salman, who is believed to have been very close to Dharmendra and also visited him in the hospital, got emotional as he talked about the legendary actor during the grand finale of the reality show "Bigg Boss 19" on Sunday.

A teary-eyed Salman said, “Dharmendra passed away on the 24th of November, on my father Salim Khan’s 90th birthday.”

“He was the He-Man of Bollywood, with an innocent face and the body of a He-Man, with a 60+ years of legacy,” he added. Salman further broke down more when he mentioned that Dharmendra's birthday falls on the 8th of December, coincidentally on the same day as Salman Khan's mother's. The actor also spoke about Dharmendra's funeral being handled with extreme dignity. “I have seen two funerals being conducted with full dignity to date; one was of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s mother, and the second was Dharamji’s. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and the entire family of Dharmendra ji conducted the prayer meetings also with so much dignity, love, and grace. It was such a beautiful moment to see so many people celebrate his life with so much love,”he added.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

India, Kenya discuss early implementation of proposals to deepen cooperation in ICT, digital skilling

India and Kenya discuss early implementation of proposals to deepen cooperation in ICT, digital skilling

Congress appeasement damaged Vande Mataram, contributed to Partition: Rajnath Singh (Photo: Sansad TV)

Congress appeasement damaged Vande Mataram, contributed to Partition: Rajnath Singh

Bengaluru ranks 16th in global tech cities index

Bengaluru ranks 16th in global tech cities index

Ajay Devgn says 'his birthday feels different this year' as he remembers Dharmendra on his special day

Ajay Devgn says 'his birthday feels different this year' as he remembers Dharmendra on his special day

Shruti Haasan with Mahesh Babu at the title launch event of 'Varanasi' (Photo Credit: Shruti Haasan/Instagram)

Shruti Haasan rings in the spirit of Christmas; puts out a video of her setting up her black Christmas tree

India proud to lead global movement to advance traditional medicine: Prataprao Jadhav

India proud to lead global movement to advance traditional medicine: Prataprao Jadhav

PM Surya Ghar achieves 24 pc of 1 crore rooftop solar system installation target

PM Surya Ghar achieves 24 pc of 1 crore rooftop solar system installation target

China, Russia and India emerging economies — important members of Global South: Beijing

China, Russia and India emerging economies — important members of Global South: Beijing

Through Vande Mataram debate, Govt trying to divert public attention from current challenges: Priyanka

Through Vande Mataram debate, Govt trying to divert public attention from current challenges: Priyanka

Women's Jr WC: Penalties & attacking flow set tone as Classification Phase and Challenger Trophy get underway

Women's Jr WC: Penalties & attacking flow set tone as Classification Phase and Challenger Trophy get underway