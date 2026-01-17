Ajay Devgn says 'Bachcha bada ho gaya' to nephew Aaman Devgan as 'Aazad' turns 1

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn got a little emotional as his nephew, Aaman Devgan's debut movie "Aazad" completed one year of release on Saturday.

Ajay revealed that as the project turns one, he is experiencing the same feelings he felt when Aaman celebrated his first birthday.

The proud uncle wrote on the Stories section of his official Instagram handle, "It's the same feeling that I had when you turned one! Bachcha bada ho gaya (red heart emoji) Always proud of you champ @aamandevgan #1YearOfAzaad. (sic)"

Celebrating the occasion, Aaman also expressed his delight at all the love he received on his debut drama. He mentioned on social media, "Can’t believe it’s been a year since this rang-biranga experience that changed my life...Forever indebted for all the love I have been blessed with and the entire team Azaad...Yours, Unstable Boy."

The leading lady of the movie, Rasha Thadani, who also made her debut with "Aazad", took to her Instagram and dropped a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the set.

These photos had Rasha dressed as her character, Janaki, from the movie.

“1 year of Azaad heart so full, memories can never forget, friends made for life @pragyakapoor_@mohitmalik1113. Through the magic and the madness, partner in crime @aamandevgan,” she shared the caption.

Rasha added, “Forever grateful for everything and more @gattukapoor , you are the coolest person we all know. Thankyou all for the support and kindness. Love, Janaki.”

Made under the direction of Abhishek Kapoor, the period drama also features Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty in supporting roles, along with others.

Set against the backdrop of 1920s India, the movie shares the tale of a young stable boy who ends up forming a bond with a spirited horse. His quest to ride the majestic animal turns into a journey of courage, making him conscious of the country's fight for freedom.

--IANS

pm/