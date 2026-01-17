Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer ‘Dhamaal 4’ locked for June 12 release

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) The makers of the fourth installment of “Dhamaal” on Saturday announced that the upcoming film is all set to hit the silver screen on June 12 later this year.

The official Instagram handle of T-Series Films shared a picture imitating a newspaper, with the headline stating: “Dhamaal 4 In Cinemas 12th June 2026. Ab Dhamaal bola hai toh karna hi padega. Stay Tuned.”

The caption of the post read: “Jaldi bata rahein hain, phir Dhamaal machane bhi toh jaana hai. Stay Tuned!”

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi, joined by Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan. Together, the cast promises a laugh riot like never before.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production.

“Dhamaal 4” is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is all set to bring laughter to theatres from June 12, 2026.

The first installment titled “Dhamaal” released in 2007. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Javed Jaffrey, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania and Prem Chopra.

Inspired by Stanley Kramer’s It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963), it is the first installment of the “Dhamaal” film series. In 2011, the film spawned a sequel titled “Double Dhamaal”. A third reboot sequel, under the name “Total Dhamaal”, was released in 2019.

The storyline of “Total Dhamaal” is loosely based on the 2015 film Vacation, with some scenes borrowed from the 2014 film Blended.

Talking about Ajay, his latest release is “De De Pyaar De 2”, directed by Anshul Sharma. It is a sequel to “De De Pyaar De”, which hit the screens in 2019. The film also stars R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Meanwhile, Riteish’s recent film was “Mastiii 4”, alongside Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani.

