Ajay Devgn pledges for financial integrity, lauds ED for fighting financial crimes

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is still not over his ‘Raid 2’ character a year after its release. On Monday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a post in which he lauded the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in their campaign to stop the financial crimes in the country.

He wrote, “I’ve taken the pledge for financial integrity. It’s time we stand together against financial crime. Are you with me? Let’s protect our nation! @dir_ed”.

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted many raids across India pertaining to high profile cases of financial crimes, tax evasion, and money laundering.

Earlier, the ED had conducted raids at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s house. The case centers on alleged money laundering linked to the Gain Bitcoin Ponzi scheme. In 2026, the Enforcement Directorate accused him of involvement in transactions worth about INR 150 crore, tied to cryptocurrency investments and a proposed mining setup. A special court took cognisance of the chargesheet and issued summons, noting prima facie evidence to proceed.

Kundra appeared before court and was granted bail after summons, while contesting the valuation and allegations. The ED had also attached assets worth around INR 97 crore in a related probe, as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be next seen in ‘Golmaal 5’. Earlier, the actor had revealed that the next shoot schedule for ‘Golmaal 5’ has commenced and posted a fun video montage from Ooty featuring Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu.

Posting a picture featuring him alongside Arshad, Tusshar, Sharman, Shreyas and Kunal, the actors are seen posing with the iconic five-seater motorbike, which has been a part of the film franchise. He wrote in the caption, “Iss baar sawaari badi hai, aur entertainment usse bhi zyada bada hoga #Golmaal5 Ooty schedule with the boys @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez”.

--IANS

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