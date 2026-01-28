Ajay Devgn mourns the loss of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar: Shocked and saddened

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has mourned the tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and said that he is “shocked and saddened”.

Ajay took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he wrote: “Shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Hon. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this immense loss. Om Shanti.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar and five others died in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that all six passengers on board are dead.

The plane crashed while landing near Baramati. This incident occurred around 9 a.m., an hour after the plane took off from Mumbai. Deputy CM Pawar’s family rushed to the accident site.

Amid ongoing elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a public meeting.

Emergency services and senior security officials have reached the site in Baramati. Rescue teams were deployed immediately after the aircraft lost control during the landing phase.

Three bodies were rushed to the Baramati Medical College. The identification of the bodies is underway, as per the Pune Superintendent of Police (SP). A team of DGCA officials has arrived at the plane crash site.

More details were awaited about the plane crash. Reports said that locals had rushed to the spot on seeing the plane crashing.

This incident comes after several aviation-related scares for the leader.

In October 2024, a helicopter intended to pick up his party colleague Sunil Tatkare crashed in Pune, and there have been previous instances of emergency landings in the region due to bad weather.

--IANS

dc/