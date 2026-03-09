Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan & others celebrate as team India lifts the T20 World Cup

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) India has once again created history by winning the T20 World Cup for a third time. The men in blue recorded a 96-run victory over New Zealand, leaving all the cricket fans, including the film fraternity, overjoyed.

As soon as our players started celebrating on the ground, social media was also filled with congratulatory messages from Bollywood.

Ajay Devgn Tweeted, "My throat is gone from all the shouting, but my smile isn't going anywhere all week! #TeamIndia you have made billions of hearts beat with pride tonight! CHAMPIONS once again! 🇮🇳."

Akshay Kumar expressed his delight on his X handle saying, "Congratulations on bringing the World Cup home, Team India 🇮🇳".

Sharing a video of rejoicing on the win, veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote, "INDIIIIIIAAAAAAA ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Jai Hind!"

Dropping a video of the winning moment on her Instagram Stories, Ananya Panday added the text, "We are the championsssssss".

Parineeti Chopra also uploaded a screenshot of team India celebrating on her Insta Stories and penned, "What else are we here for!!".

Jr NTR shared on the micro-blogging site, "This is how our Men in Blue showed up with calm, composure and dominance throughout the tournament … and brought the trophy home again and created history… Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳. The nation will sleep well tonight."

Mahesh Babu added, "What was that!!! A magnificent testimony to Team India’s dominance unleashing full beast mode to bring it home for 1.4 billion hearts…Exemplary performances from Samson, Abhishek, Ishan, Dube , Bumrah, Axar and everyone who made this unforgettable…. Congratulations Team India History keeps turning its pages with glory for the nation Jai Hind"

'RRR' actor Ram Charan's post read, "The champions stay champions 🇮🇳Defending the #T20WorldCup in style with fearless, aggressive cricket. What a team. What a moment for India #T20WorldCup @BCCI."

Megastar Chiranjeevi penned on social media, "Congratulations to Team India on lifting the T20 World Cup 2026! A remarkable journey filled with grit, passion and outstanding teamwork throughout the tournament. A truly memorable victory that has made the entire nation proud! Jai hind"

Many other celebs such as Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Riteish Deshmukh, spilled their excitement over team India's win through their social media updates.

--IANS

pm/