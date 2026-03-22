'Aja: Sundari' director Manu Antony tells kids in film: Your energy and laughter made our set truly special!

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) In what is being seen as a really cute gesture, director Manu Antony has now penned a note of appreciation for the little kids who have acted in the film, saying their energy and laughter had made the set of the film truly special!

Taking to his Instagram page to post pictures of the kids on the sets, director Manu Antony wrote, "My girls, boys! Your energy and laughter made our set truly special, and I know that magic will be clear to see on screen. Thank you our casting director @milind_siraj #ajasundhari @opmcinemas @sajithrm."

It may be recalled that the unit had only recently announced that the shooting for the film, which features Malayalam actor Joju George in the lead, had been wrapped up.

Aashiq Abu, who has produced the film and has also been its cinematographer, had taken to his Instagram page to thank everybody who had worked on the film. Aashiq Abu had in his thank you note had said, "Thank you everyone who stood by this cinema. @getmanuantony’s debut Aja:Sundari coming soon to cinemas."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs for a number of reasons.

Firstly, the film will mark the directorial debut of Manu Antony, who is known for his skills as an editor. Manu Antony is best known for having edited the superhit action thriller 'Pani', in which Joju George played the lead.

In October last year, the makers of the film put out a picture of the core team that was working on this film and wrote, "Sun, sweat, smiles — and a shared dream. A @getmanuantony mission."

'Aja: Sundari', which has a fantastic star cast, boasts of an equally brilliant technical team. The film, which has been written, edited and directed by Manu Antony himself, has been produced by Aashiq Abu, who has also doubled up as the film's cinematographer.

Geethartha AR has co-written this script with additional screenplay by Saneth Radhakrishnan. Along with Aashiq Abu, Jaison Francis too has co-produced this film, which is being presented by popular production house OPM Cinemas.

Music for 'Aja: Sundari' has been scored by Drumyuga while production design has been taken care of by Ajayan Challissery. Art direction is by Midhun Challissery.Costumes for the film are by Mashar Hamza. The action sequences in the film have been choreographed by Robin.

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IANS

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