Aishwarya Rajesh tells fans: This award is as much yours as it is mine!

Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who has won the Tamil Nadu government's Film Award for Best Actress (Special Mention) for the year 2018 for her performances in director Vetrimaran's Vada Chennai and director Arunraja Kamaraj's Kanaa, has now issued a statement in which she has told her fans that this award is as much theirs as it is hers.

Taking to her social media timelines to share her statement, Aishwarya Rajesh wrote, "It is with all humility and great happiness that I accept the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress (Special Mention) for the year 2018. The fact that this award comes to me in recognition of my work in two critically acclaimed films 'Vada Chennai' and 'Kanaa', both of which I hold close to my heart, has doubled my joy."

The actress then took time to thank the jury and the teams of both her films. She wrote, "At this moment, I wish to wholeheartedly thank the jury and the State Government of Tamil Nadu for recognising my work with this honour. I also wish to thank director Vetrimaran, actor Dhanush and the entire team of Vada Chennai for the opportunity, support and co-operation that they extended to me during the making of the film."

"My heartfelt thanks also go in equal measure to my Kanaa director Arunraja Kamaraj for making me a part of a film that has gone on to inspire scores of girls. My special thanks also go to our producer, actor Sivakarthikeyan, without whose backing this film would not have seen the light of day. My heartfelt thanks also go to the entire team of Kanaa for their support in making a truly inspiring film," she said.

Finally, she ended the statement with a message for her fans. "Last but not the least, my love and gratitude to my dear fans whose consistent and unwavering support has made me what I am today. This award is as much yours as it is mine. I take this opportunity to also congratulate all my fellow winners on their fantastic win," she said.

